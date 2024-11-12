Lexington SC Continues Home Stand against Spokane Zephyr FC

November 12, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington SC forward Hannah Richardson

(Lexington Sporting Club, Credit: Tommy Quarles) Lexington SC forward Hannah Richardson(Lexington Sporting Club, Credit: Tommy Quarles)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is set to return home to Lexington SC Stadium to continue its home stand to end the Fall season. The Greens are still seeking their first win inside their brand-new stadium. Now looking to improve to 2-0 against Spokane Zephyr FC, kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Lexington, Kentucky.

Lexington SC (2-7-2, 8 points) is coming off a tough home loss to Dallas Trinity FC inside Lexington SC Stadium. Madi Parsons and Shea Moyer both found the net in a losing effort that saw the Greens control most of the match before momentum shifted late in the second half.

Spokane Zephyr FC (2-4-4, 10 points) is coming off a 0-0 draw with Carolina Ascent FC on the road. Zephyr FC has lost three of its last five, including falling 3-2 to Lexington SC in the club's first ever victory inside One Spokane Stadium.

GAME NOTES

Lexington SC is facing off with Spokane Zephyr for the second time in club history. The first time the pair met was during LSC's lengthy road trip, with the Greens winning inside One Spokane Stadium.

LSC is led in its inaugural season by head coach Michael Dickey. Dickey is the club's first women's professional coach, with Michelle Rayner serving as women's sporting director and Ben Willis and Maren McCrary being Dickey's assistants.

The first time these teams met, Shea Moyer, Marykate McGuire, and Sydney Shepherd all found the back of the net in a 3-2 winning effort. The result was the first ever win for the LSC women's professional squad.

Madi Parsons was named USL Super League Player of the Month for the month of October, becoming the first Green to ever earn the honor in the USL Super League. Parsons logged an assist in the club's loss to Tampa, bringing her total up to four goals and four assists for eight goal contributions on the year. Parsons is co-leading scorer of the squad alongside Sydney Shepherd, who she assisted in the Tampa match.

Emina Ekic is the woman to watch for Spokane Zephyr FC. Ekic was one of two goal scorers in Spokane's 3-2 loss to Lexington SC in Washington, having logged two goals and two assists this season in seven games played, Ekic is a well-traveled star, logging 21 appearances and eight goals with Melbourne City FC in the Australian Women's A-League last season while also having over 50 appearances for Racing Louisville FC in the NWSL. A national star for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ekic will be one to watch as the Zephyr travel to Lexington.

