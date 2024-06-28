Lexington SC Concludes Lengthy Road Trip at Greenville Triumph SC

June 28, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington SC defender Modesto Mendez (right) vs. Greenville Triumph SC

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is set to face off against Greenville Triumph SC in the final match of a lengthy five-match road streak. The contest is part of the USL Jägermeister Cup and will take place at 7 p.m. ET from Paladin Stadium on the campus of Furman University in Greenville. S.C.

Lexington SC (2-1-1-0, 8 points) is coming off a 1-1 draw in USL League One play at One Spokane Stadium, which saw it earn its first league point since mid April due to scheduling. The Boys in Green have lost just one contest since beginning play in the USL Jagermeister Cup and sit second in the Central Division.

Greenville Triumph SC (2-0-1-1, 9 points) most recently won on the road at One Knoxville SC 2-0, extending what is now a three-fixture winning streak. Triumph SC has never lost in regulation in the in-season cup, but did go down on penalties to open the competition against the Richmond Kickers. Greenville is first in the East Division.

GAME NOTES

Lexington SC will be facing off with Greenville Triumph SC for the fifth time in club history. Both squads most recently battled to a 3-2 finish in a match that Triumph SC won after LSC starting goalkeeper Amal Knight was shown a red card at Toyota Stadium earlier this season. Greenville holds a 2-0-2 record over LSC.

Lexington SC's own Nico Brown formerly suited up for Greenville Triumph SC before joining Lexington for its inaugural season over one year ago. Brown was one of three Boys in Green on the inaugural roster to have played for Greenville.

Lexington SC has a new man in charge for the 2024 season with Darren Powell taking the reins for the club from interim head coach Nacho Novo. Sam Stockley, the club's first gaffer, remains in his sporting director role, overseeing all men's and boy's soccer with the club.

The last time Greenville Triumph SC and Lexington SC duked it out, Cameron Lancaster and Issac Cano scored the two goals for the Greens. While Lancaster will not be making the trip, being ruled out for injury, Tate Robertson also has experience scoring against Triumph SC, doing so last season in a 1-1 draw on September 1.

Lyam MacKinnon is the man to watch for Greenville. With a staggering eight goals in USL League One play - plus three in USL Jagermeister Cup play and two in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - MacKinnon has four TIMES the amount of goals of any Triumph SC stars. His total of 13 goals across all competitions plus four assists make him a lethal scoring threat and the heart and soul of the Greenville attack. LSC has shown it excels when limiting the scoring of opposition and will need to suppress MacKinnon if it hopes to be victorious heading back home.

