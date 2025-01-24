Lexington Legends Announce Exciting Daily Promotions for 25th Anniversary Season

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are thrilled to unveil their daily promotions for the 2025 baseball season, marking their 25th Anniversary, presented by Lexington Clinic. Fans can look forward to a season packed with affordable fun, great entertainment, exciting activities, and unforgettable memories at the ballpark.

Here's what's in store for the season:

$2 Tuesday

A fan favorite returns! Enjoy a night out at the ballpark with tickets priced at just $2, along with $2 popcorn, hot dogs, and canned soda.

Bark in the Park Wednesdays

Bring your furry friends along for the fun! Bark in the Park, sponsored by Bluegrass Veterinary Clinic, will be featured during evening Wednesday games.

Thirsty Thursday

Enjoy $2 domestic beers and $3 craft beers every Thursday night.

Friday and Saturday Fireworks

The best fireworks show in town is back! Celebrate the weekend with a spectacular fireworks display after every Friday and Saturday home game this season.

Sunday Funday presented by Great Clips

Perfect for families, Sunday Funday lets fans enjoy pre-game player autograph sessions. After the game, kids can take to the field to run the bases like their favorite Legends players.

The 2025 Lexington Legends season begins on April 25th, 2025, when the Legends take on the Charleston Dirty Birds. Don't miss this Legendary season of celebration as we honor 25 years of baseball in Lexington.

For tickets, group outings, or more information, visit www.lexingtonlegends.com or Please call 859-252-HITS (4487).

