Lexington Legends and Transylvania Baseball Make Whitaker Bank Ballpark Home Venue for Pioneer Baseball in 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Transylvania University Athletic Department and the Lexington Legends today announced an agreement to make Whitaker Bank Ballpark the new home venue of the Pioneers baseball team for the 2019-2020 season.

Located on North Broadway, just one mile from the Transylvania campus in downtown Lexington, the 6,994-seat home of the Class-A Lexington Legends baseball team will serve as the official home ballpark for the Pioneers' NCAA Division III program.

"We are beyond excited to partner with the Legends," said Transylvania Vice President for Athletics Holly Sheilley. "Their commitment to community and excellence aligns perfectly with our values. Our student-athletes' and fans' experience will be elevated with this unique opportunity to compete at a minor league park.

It's not the first time the Pioneers have taken the field at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Over the last few seasons, the team has hosted several series with visiting teams, as well as participated in multi-game conference series outings.

"We have enjoyed our partnership with Transylvania University and the Transy baseball team for many years," said Lexington Legends President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Shea. "This new, expanded partnership is something we have coveted for years and are now thrilled it has come to fruition. Our values to the community and the baseball industry, coupled with the close geographic proximity make this partnership a no-brainer"

"As we go into our 20th season at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, we take tremendous pride in our facilities and property, both of which we are excited to share with Transylvania as we move forward," Shea added.

The geographical proximity of Whitaker Bank Ballpark to Transylvania reduces travel time for Pioneer student-athletes to and from games and practices. At the ballpark, below-ground dugouts, professional-league standard batting cages, and locker room access are all new amenities for Transylvania's student-athletes.

The move to the one of Lexington's enduring sport landmarks vaults the Pioneers into a stratosphere of having one of the premier ballparks among their Division III peers. It will also offer new ways to enhance the Transylvania baseball fan experience. Expanded stadium seating will give fans an up close look at the Pioneers, while 26 luxury suites are also available for use, offering another elite experience for Transylvania fans and friends. In-stadium restrooms, concession stands, and a home-plate view press box towards the upper level of the stadium are all new features for Pioneer baseball program.

Information on season and individual game tickets will be available in early 2020. For more on Transylvania baseball, follow @TransyBaseball on Twitter.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

