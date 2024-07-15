Let's Party: Banana Ball World Tour Coming to Fluor Field

July 15, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The 2024 Banana Ball World Tour - aka "The Greatest Show in Sports" - will arrive in Downtown Greenville on Friday, July 26th and Saturday, July 27th, as Fluor Field will host its first ever Banana Ball baseball games featuring the Party Animals versus the Firefighters!

Lower bowl seating for both games has been soldout for months, due to record-breaking submissions to the Banana Ball World Tour lottery, but you now have a chance to purchase all-inclusive tickets for the AFL Champions Club for the Saturday, July 27th Banana Ball game.

Tickets for this opportunity are extremely limited, and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. AFL Champions Club tickets for the Saturday, July 27th Banana Ball game include special, private entrance into the ballpark, all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet in the Champions Club from the time gates open through the conclusion of the game, and drinks (beer, wine, soda, tea, lemonade, and water).

Gates open at 5:30 PM on Saturday, July 27th, with first pitch set for 7 PM between The Party Animals and Firefighters.

Those interested in purchasing AFL Champions Club tickets for Saturday, July 27th should call Elise Sanders, Director of Ticket Operations for the Greenville Drive, at (864) 240-4516. There is a limit of 4 tickets per transaction.

In addition, no one is more excited for The Party Animals to come to Fluor Field than the Drive's lovable mascot, Reedy Rip'It. He has even taken on a new persona for these games - "Party Reedy" - with exclusive merchandise now available. Make sure you get your "Party Reedy" gear prior to the Banana Ball World Tour games at Fluor Field!

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.