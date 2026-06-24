Let's Hit the Road #NWSLonTour

Published on June 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







PSSTTT.... we have a secret for you Can't talk here, meet us at the bus

The NWSL is going on tour! First stop: the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f. Watch this Friday, June 26 at 8PM ET on Prime Video







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 23, 2026

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