Let's Hit the Road #NWSLonTour
Published on June 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
PSSTTT.... we have a secret for you Can't talk here, meet us at the bus
The NWSL is going on tour! First stop: the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f. Watch this Friday, June 26 at 8PM ET on Prime Video
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