Lester Quinones Drops Season-High 40 Points in Eastern Conference Final
Published on April 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
Check out the Osceola Magic Statistics
NBA G League Stories from April 5, 2026
- Osceola Magic Season Ends with Loss to Greensboro Swarm - Osceola Magic
- Greensboro Swarm Claims Eastern Conference Championship, Defeats Osceola Magic, 134-121 - Greensboro Swarm
- Golden State Warriors Sign Center Charles Bassey to Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Season Ends with Loss to Greensboro Swarm
- Osceola Magic Outlast Cruise to Advance to Eastern Conference Finals
- Osceola Magic Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinals After Dramatic Win over Long Island
- Osceola Magic to Host Long Island Nets in Eastern Confernce Playoffs Opening Round on April 1
- Osceola Magic Clinch Top Seed in Eastern Conference with Win over Cruise