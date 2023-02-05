Leonard Called up to ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Sunday that defensemen Sean Leonard has been called up to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

The New York native has tallied three goals, nine assists, and is a +7 in twenty games for Roanoke this season. Leonard is in his second season with the Dawgs and is leading the team in penalty minutes with 114 for the 2022-2023 season.

Roanoke will face the Fayetteville Marksmen on February 9 at 10:35 a.m. EST at Berglund Center for their School Day Game sponsored by Carilion Clinic. Tickets are available online and at the box office.

