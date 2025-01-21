Leo De Oliveira Reaches 300 Career Points

January 21, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







ONTARIO, CA - San Diego Sockers midfielder Leonardo De Oliveira reached the 300 career point milestone with his assist in tonight's win over the Empire Strykers in Ontario, CA.

After a Sockers' challenge, Empire's Moustapha Gueye was called for a kicking blue card against Tavoy Morgan. San Diego took advantage of the ensuing power play at 6:39 of the first period when Gontán finished a Leonardo De Oliveira pass to even the score at 1-1. De Oliveira reached the 300-point milestone mark with the assist.

San Diego concludes the two-game road trip in Mesquite to face the Texas Outlaws on Saturday, January 25, 5:05pm. The Sockers return to Frontwave Arena on Sunday, February 2, 6:05pm to host the Tacoma Stars. Tickets are available at AXS.com, SDSockers.com, or FrontwaveArena.com.

