Empire Falls 5-7 to Visiting San Diego

January 21, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers suffered a 5-7 defeat to visiting rivals San Diego Sockers on Monday evening, dropping to 5-6-0 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on their Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. Just as in the Sockers' first win over the Strykers in 2024-25, goalkeeper Xavier Snaer-Williams shined between the posts for San Diego, boasting 15 saves and a .750 save percentages. The 25-year-old, who played in place of veteran Boris Pardo, received key defensive support in the form of four blocks from midfielder Leonardo De Oliveira. On offense, the away side's victory was powered by three-point performances from Keko Gontán and Sebastian Mendez.

Empire opened the scoring in the first quarter, Jorge DeLeon showing off fancy footwork as he took the ball to the end boards on the left, his centering pass inviting a powerful finish by Cyro Oliveira. However, the home fans' excitement would be short lived, with the Sockers scoring three straight for a two-goal cushion. After Gontán tallied from De Oliveira on a power play, attacker Gontán turned provider for Luiz Morales, followed by a Mendez's netter on a breakaway. The Texas native streaked down the field before rounding netminder Claysson De Lima and slotting into the open net.

The Strykers cut their deficit to 2-3 before the end of the period, Marco Fabián stealing the ball and adding to his impressive goal total by way of one of his trademark right-footed bullets from range.

San Diego extended its lead in the second quarter, Tavoy Morgan setting up a Mendez goal before Empire backstop Brian Orozco produced an outstanding parry against a hard shot by Gabriel Costa, only to see the ball bounce off a nearby defender and trickle cross the line for the unluckiest of opposition tallies. The visitors added another one to make it 2-6 in the third period, Christian Gutierrez scoring on a Morgan helper.

The Strykers put up a fight in the game's closing period. After Justin Stinson sent a left-footed rocket into the far-side netting from the right, the Sockers reestablished their previous advantage when Mendez found the open net with Empire having sacrificed its goalkeeper for a sixth attacker. Gontán recorded the helper on the play. Refusing to give up, the hosts struck back two more times. Still fielding an additional attacker, they cut their deficit to three when Fabián's assist off the boards was converted by Mounir Alami. De Leon then rounded out the final score at 5-7 courtesy of the day's most memorable long-range drive, as he received the ball from Emmanuel Aguirre and picked out the bottom left-hand corner with a bullet from the right.

The Empire Strykers next travel to take on the Tacoma Stars on Saturday, January 25, followed by a return home for a rematch with the Washingtonians the very next day, Sunday, January 26. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available.

