Lehmann Hosts Pitching Master Class in Season Debut

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings (11-5) defeated the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (3-12) 9-4 on Monday night at NelsonCorp Field.

The Clinton LumberKings showcased their prowess both at the plate and on the mound. Kyle Lehmann returned to the LumberKings for his fourth straight year and conducted a pitching masterclass on the mound.

The LumberKings wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. In the bottom of the first inning, Blake Timmons set the stage with a leadoff walk, later scoring on Clay Jacobs' double to right field. This early 1-0 lead was a sign of the offensive fireworks to come.

Springfield managed to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning when Gavin Erhardt reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Jimmy Koza to score. However, Clinton quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning. Timmons, once again in the thick of the action, doubled to drive in Jesse Contreras and James Hackett, making it 3-1. Moments later, Timmons scored on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 4-1.

The LumberKings continued to pour it on in the fifth inning. James Hackett's double, aided by a fielding error from Springfield's right fielder, brought home Gage Franck. Another wild pitch allowed Hackett to score, pushing the lead to 6-1.

In the eighth inning, Cougar Cooke's two-RBI single brought home Noah Thein and Bryan Belo. Another series of wild pitches allowed Cooke and Franck to advance, with Connor Giusti scoring on a wild pitch, capping Clinton's scoring at nine runs.

On the mound, Kyle Lehmann delivered a stellar performance for the LumberKings. He pitched 8.0 innings, allowing only four hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters. Lehmann's command and efficiency kept Springfield's hitters off balance throughout his outing. Ian Dittmer came in to pitch the ninth inning, allowing three runs on a homer by Collin Jennings, but it was too little, too late for Springfield.

The key contributors for the LumberKings included Blake Timmons, who went 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored, and Cougar Cooke, who went 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs. James Hackett also had a notable performance, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and 2 runs. Kyle Lehmann earned the win with his dominant 8.0-inning performance, improving his record to 1-0.

For Springfield, Collin Jennings was a standout, going 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and a home run. Jimmy Koza also contributed with three hits and two runs scored. Despite these efforts, William Ho took the loss, allowing four earned runs in 3.1 innings.

The Clinton LumberKings demonstrated a well-rounded performance, combining timely hitting, aggressive baserunning, and dominant pitching to secure the victory. Their 9-4 win over the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes reflects their balanced approach and ability to capitalize on their opponents' mistakes.

The LumberKings will travel to Peru, IL on Tuesday, June 18 as they take on the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. The LumberKings hold a 0.5-game lead over the Pistol Shrimp. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on PLTV or 100.3 WCCI-FM.

