Legends to Honor the Reality Cooking Competition Television Series Top Chef; Top Chef: Lexington Legends

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends will honor the reality cooking competition television series, Top Chef, currently touring the Commonwealth for their upcoming season, with their very own Top Chef: Lexington Legends night on Tuesday, June 26 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The Legends will have their very own kid cooking competition during the game against the Columbia Fireflies, affiliate of the New York Mets, starting at 7:05pm. Gates to the ballpark will open at 6:00pm, and during the game, all fans will be able to enjoy delicious Eisenberg Hot Dogs for only 25? each!

The television show on Bravo features chefs competing against each other in various culinary challenges. They are judged by a panel of professional chefs and other notables from the food and wine industry with one or more contestants eliminated in each episode. Each season, the show highlights a new and up-and-coming culinary scene in cities and states throughout the world. After a red carpet showing by Commonwealth representatives, the producers chose Kentucky as the location for the 18th season. The famous chef judges and television series will be in Kentucky filming various locations in Louisville, Lexington and Lake Cumberland throughout the month of June. Scenes and episodes from Top Chef Kentucky will air later this year on Bravo.

During the 25c Hot Dog Tuesday game, the Legends will conduct their very own cooking challenge, Top Chef: Lexington Legends, between kid "cheftestants" selected in attendance before the game. The kid cheftestants will compete in various challenges and the winning dish from each challenge will be featured on the Kentucky Ale Taproom menu for the rest of the season. The kid chefs will be cooking from the Stables kitchen located down the 1st base line at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The top chef from the competition will also win a Legends Ultimate Prize pack and be invited back for a game to be honored.

"It's no surprise that Top Chef chose the Bluegrass as the location of their next season with the delicious food options throughout the state, so we wanted to honor the foods and competition that the television series will feature in our own Top Chef: Lexington Legends. The Legends are excited to see what the cheftestants cook up and what we will feature next on the Kentucky Ale Taproom menu for the remainder of the season," said Legends President/CEO Andy Shea.

The order of events will include:

Quickfire Challenge: The kid chefs will split into teams of two and compete for a chance to automatically advance to the Finale. The chefs will all use the same ingredient, Uncle Rays Potato Chips, and the chef from the winning team with the best dish will advance to the Finale. The chefs from the winning team will all win Legends Prize packs. Judge's Table - Quickfire Challenge: A panel of local chefs and other notables from the community will be our judges for Top Chef: Lexington Legends. They will choose the winning dish from the Quickfire Challenge.

Elimination Challenge: The kid chefs will compete separately with one (1) winner advancing to the Finale with the winning dish. All chefs will use the secret ingredient, Eisenberg 25c Hot Dogs, to make their dish for the judges. The chefs with the losing dishes will all move to Last Chance Kitchen, where they will compete for one last spot in the Finale. Judge's Table - Elimination Challenge: A panel of local chefs and other notables from the community will judge the dishes and select the winning dish from the Elimination Challenge.

Last Chance Kitchen: The kid chefs that did not have the winning dishes will all compete separately with one (1) winner advancing to the Finale with the winning dish. All chefs will use the same ingredient again, Eisenberg 25c Hot Dogs, to make their dish for the judges in Last Chance Kitchen. Judge's Table - Last Chance Kitchen: A panel of local chefs and other notables from the community will judge the dishes and select the winning dish that advances to the Finale.

Top Chef: Lexington Legends Finale: The two kid cheftestants that had winning dishes from the Quickfire and Elimination challenges, along with the one chef from Last Chance Kitchen will compete for the title of Top Chef: Lexington Legends! All chefs will use a pantry of ingredients to create a dessert, among the items used to cook: Prairie Farm Ice Cream, Cracker Jacks and Mini-Melts. Judge's Table - Finale: A panel of local chefs and other notables from the community will judge the dishes and select the winner of Top Chef: Lexington Legends.

If you have a child interested in competing in Top Chef: Lexington Legends on Tuesday, June 26, please contact Ty Cobb with the Legends at (859) 422-7844 or email at tcobb@lexingtonlegends.com.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

