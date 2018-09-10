Legends Fall in Extras in Game One of Championship Series

September 10, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - Despite an early 5-0 lead, the Lexington Legends fell to the Lakewood BlueClaws in extra innings 6-5. The Legends now are 0-1 in the best-of-five South Atlantic Championship Series facing Lakewood.

In the bottom of the first inning, Nick Pratto drew a two-out walk. Brewer Hicklen then smashed a two-run homer to right field and Lexington led 2-0.

Pratto led off with a home run to right field, extending Lexington's lead 3-0.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Kyle Isbel smacked a double down the right field line. MJ Melendez then deposited an RBI single to centerfield, further extending Lexington's lead 4-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Cal Jones led off with a single to centerfield, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Sebastian Rivero. Isbel then lined an RBI single up the middle scoring Jones and the Legends led 5-0.

The BlueClaws mounted their comeback in the top of the ninth inning. Josh Stephen and Jake Scheiner hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. Rodolfo Duran, Jhailyn Ortiz and Nick Maton then belted back-to-back-to-back home runs to tie the game, 5-5.

Lakewood scored the game winning run in the top of the 11th inning. Duran lined a single to centerfield then scored on an RBI single to right field by Madison Stokes and the BlueClaws held on to win 6-5.

Daniel Duarte was given the loss for the Legends tossing 1.0 inning allowing four runs on four while. Connor Brogdon was awarded the victory pitching 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out five. Lexington's starter Yefri Del Rosario had a tremendous outing pitching 6.0 shutout innings allowing just one hit while striking out seven.

The Legends and BlueClaws will meet again for game two tomorrow, September 11 at 7:05 p.m. at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Fans can enjoy $1 beers, $0.25 hot dogs and all Military and First Responders get in free with their ID.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

