Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide: Katie Zelem

Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Katie Zelem

Having the chance to share some of her own experience with the athletes at Girls Play LA is only part of what Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee Katie Zelem loves about the program. Being part of the community she plays for and supporting the future of girls in sports is a feel-good endeavor for everyone.

