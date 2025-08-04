Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Haley McCutcheon

August 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Haley McCutcheon

Orlando Pride midfielder Haley McCutcheon's work with Foundation for Foster Children allows her the chance to hopefully help kids feel seen and heard, while advocating for them within the foster system.

