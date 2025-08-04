NWSL Orlando Pride

Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Haley McCutcheon

August 4, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video


Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Haley McCutcheon

Orlando Pride midfielder Haley McCutcheon's work with Foundation for Foster Children allows her the chance to hopefully help kids feel seen and heard, while advocating for them within the foster system.

#NWSLImpact | presented by @nationwide

Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics



National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central