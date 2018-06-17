Late Inning Clutch Hitting Lifts Bees Over Patriots

June 17, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Somerset, NJ) - The New Britain Bees (21-25) defeated the Somerset Patriots (26-19) 7-5 at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night to even up the three-game Father's Day weekend series at a victory apiece.

New Britain starting pitcher Tyler Badamo registered a no-decision in the contest, allowing four runs (three earned runs) on seven hits over five innings pitched, walking one and striking out two while hitting a batter. Somerset starting pitcher Cory Riordan also did not factor in the game's final outcome after surrendering three runs on seven hits over six and one-third innings on the mound, striking out eight.

Trailing 2-0 in the top half of the third inning, the Bees went to work against Riordan, scoring three runs on four hits to take a 3-2 lead, highlighted by an RBI single from Reid Brignac and a two-run double off the bat of Jason Rogers. After Somerset scored three unanswered runs to go back on top 5-3, New Britain fought their way back in the late innings, tying the game at five in the top of the eighth on a balk given up by Logan Kensing that enabled Rogers to cross the plate, and later in the frame Vinny Siena drove home Jonathan Galvez with a two-out base knock. In the top of the ninth, the visitors went ahead for good 7-5 with two more runs off losing pitcher Ryan Kelly (1-1) on back-to-back RBI base hits from Rogers and Josh Thole as yet another two-out rally gave the Bees their 13th come-from behind win of the season, making a winner out of Devin Burke (2-0), with Evan Scribner shutting the door in the bottom of the ninth for his team-leading fifth save of the campaign. Rogers and Jonathan Galvez led the 15 hit evening with three hits each en route to the victory. Photo provided courtesy of Megan Murnane.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Tuesday, June 19th when they welcome in the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to the Hardware City for a four-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Two-Fer Tuesday in the Nutmeg State, as everyone can buy one full price ticket and get one FREE when you purchase on-line, by phone, or at the Bees Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.