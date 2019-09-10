Late Homer Derails Dust Devils In Game Three

A two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning proved to be the difference as the Tri-City Dust Devils dropped Game Three of the Northwest League Championship Series 2-1 to the Hillsboro Hops on Monday night. The Hops now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series setting up a must-win game for Tri-City on Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium.

Both teams received fabulous pitching throughout the first eight innings of the game. Luarbert Arias was masterful for the Dust Devils in just his second outing with the team. The 18-year-old hurler tossed six scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and one walk. Both teams were looking for their first run of the game going to the ninth inning. Hillsboro was able to strike first in the top of the ninth inning with two-run homer from Tristin English off Tri-City reliever Angel Acevedo with two outs. The Dust Devils rallied in the bottom of the ninth to load the bases with nobody out, but the comeback bid ultimately fell short.

Tri-City will send left-hander Jason Blanchard to the mound on Tuesday as the team looks to keep the playoff run alive. The Hops will counter with right-hander Marcos Tineo. A win on Tuesday for the Dust Devils would force a winner-take-all Game Five on Wednesday night. Great seats are available to Tuesday's home playoff game at Gesa Stadium by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

The schedule for the NWL Championship Series is as follows.

Game 4: TC vs. HIL at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday, September 10. First pitch 7:15 pm.

Game 5: TC vs. HIL (IF NECESSARY) at Gesa Stadium on Wednesday, September 11. First pitch 7:15 pm.

