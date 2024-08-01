Late-Game Push Sends the Massachusetts Pirates to Eastern Conference Championship

LOWELL, Mass. - The Massachusetts Pirates defeated the Frisco Fighters 53-50 in an electrifying Saturday night playoff bout at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. This victory advances the Pirates to the second round of the playoffs, where they will face the Green Bay Blizzard next weekend in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Alejandro Bennifield dazzled with a standout performance, racking up 152 passing yards and passing five touchdowns as well as 17 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He primarily targeted Thomas Owens and Teo Redding, who each made significant contributions: Owens with 56 yards and three touchdowns, and Redding with 39 yards and two touchdowns. Jimmie Robinson was also exceptional, amassing 94 rushing yards, 35 receiving yards, and a touchdown. These stellar performances helped propel the Pirates to victory.

Frisco started the game with possession, kicking off their drive with a two-yard rush by Martez Carter, which was immediately followed by a two-yard sack from Israel Antwine. On third down, TJ Edwards attempted a deep pass to Carter, but an illegal defense penalty on Massachusetts granted the Fighters a first down. Four plays later, Frisco scored a touchdown with a 15-yard pass from Edwards to Phazione McClurge, putting them ahead 7-0 with 9:09 left in the first quarter.

The Pirates kicked off their drive with two consecutive runs: a two-yard scramble by Alejandro Bennifield and an eight-yard pitch to Jimmie Robinson. A 10-yard reception by Thomas Owens placed the Massachusetts offense on the nine-yard line. Despite two rushing attempts by Robinson, the Pirates faced a third-and-six. On that play, Bennifield scrambled left and connected with Owens for a diving touchdown, tying the score at 7-7 with 4:44 remaining in the first quarter.

Lionel McConnell returned the kickoff 33 yards, giving the Fighters strong field position. On first down, Edwards connected with McClurge for a five-yard gain, followed by a three-yard rush from Carter, setting up a third-and-2. Carter then secured a first down with a five-yard rush, which was quickly followed by a four-yard run from Edwards, moving Frisco into the red zone. Two plays later, Edwards scored on a one-yard touchdown run, putting Frisco ahead 13-7. Bryce Crawford's extra point attempt was missed as the first quarter came to an end.

Massachusetts kicked off the second quarter with a three-yard rush by Robinson, quickly followed by a 12-yard grab from Darren Carrington. A five-yard rush by Robinson advanced the Pirates into Frisco territory. On the very next snap, Bennifield unleashed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Teo Redding, catapulting the Pirates into the lead with a 14-13 advantage.

Edwards ignited the Frisco drive with a 15-yard strike to Spencer Tears streaking across the field. On the next play, Edwards aimed deep for Cole Blackman, but a pass interference call on Cyrus Fagan gifted Frisco a new set of downs on the nine-yard line. The Massachusetts defense held strong as Martez Carter was tackled for a two-yard loss, followed by a modest two-yard gain, leaving Frisco facing a third down and nine. However, a roughing the passer penalty against Massachusetts allowed Frisco another chance on the four-yard line. Two plays later, Carter punched it in with a one-yard touchdown rush, reclaiming the lead for the Fighters at 20-14.

The Pirates drive stumbled with two incomplete passes, but on third-and-10, Jimmie Robinson stepped up with a clutch 12-yard catch to secure a first down. Bennifield wasted no time, hitting Robinson again for an eight-yard gain. However, on the next play, McConnell picked off Bennifield's pass intended for Thomas Owens, who dashed 29 yards for a pick-six. This interception extended Frisco's lead to 27-14 with just 1:55 left in the first half.

The Massachusetts offense took the field with renewed determination, starting with a three-yard rush by Robinson, followed by a 26-yard burst from him on the next play. Bennifield then powered through from one yard out for a touchdown, trimming Frisco's lead to 27-20 with 49 seconds left in the second quarter. However, Henry Nell's dropkick attempt for the extra point was unsuccessful.

Frisco found themselves pinned deep at their own 10-yard line. After a three-yard rush by Jimmy Smith, an incomplete pass, and a false start penalty, the Fighters faced a daunting third-and-12 from their own eight-yard line. On third down, Edwards found Tears for an 11-yard gain. Then, on fourth down, Edwards made a remarkable 30-yard run. Despite a holding penalty on the Fighters and two penalties on Massachusetts, the ball was moved to the 24-yard line. With just 14 seconds left in the first half, Edwards connected with Tears once more for a 20-yard gain, setting up the Fighters at the six-yard line. On the next play, Edwards threw a six-yard touchdown pass to McClurge, extending Frisco's lead to 34-20 as the first half came to a close.

Crawford kicked off the second half with a rouge, extending Frisco's lead to 36-20. Massachusetts aimed to get Robinson involved early, but he was tackled for a one-yard loss, followed by a modest four-yard gain and an incomplete pass on third down. On fourth down, the Pirates took a gamble, and Bennifield connected with Zico for a crucial 10-yard gain. Robinson then added an eight-yard rush, and Bennifield scrambled 14 yards into the red zone. Two plays later, Robinson powered in a two-yard touchdown run, narrowing the lead to 36-27.

Nell nailed the rouge on the ensuing kickoff, bringing the score closer and making it a one-score game at 36-29. Frisco responded with an 11-yard pass to Tears and a 12-yard rush by Edwards, positioning them in Massachusetts territory at the 22-yard line. On the next play, Edwards launched a deep pass to McClurge, who made a spectacular 19-yard touchdown catch, leaping over the boards in the process. This score pushed Frisco's lead to 43-29.

In a rapid four-play sequence, the Pirates scored. The drive opened with a seven-yard rush by Robinson, followed by a nine-yard reception by Owens. Robinson added a five-yard gain, and the drive culminated with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Redding. This score narrowed Frisco's lead to 43-36 as the third quarter came to an end.

The Fighters answered with a quick three-play drive of their own. Edwards started the fourth quarter with consecutive runs of seven and four yards. Carter then burst through for a 33-yard touchdown run, extending Frisco's lead to 50-36.

The Pirates struck back with a swift four-play drive again. Jimmie Robinson led the charge with three consecutive runs totaling 17 yards. Bennifield then connected with Owens for a 16-yard touchdown. However, the extra point attempt was missed, leaving the score at 50-42 and trimming Frisco's lead to just eight points with 8:53 left in the fourth quarter.

Nell nailed another rouge on the following kickoff, closing the gap to a six-point game at 50-44. Frisco's drive began with a four-yard rush and a two-yard pass to Tears. On third down, Edwards aimed for McClurge in the end zone, but the pass was incomplete. The Fighters went for it on fourth down, but the attempt also fell short, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Massachusetts took over at the Frisco 11-yard line, but a holding penalty pushed them back to the 21-yard line. Robinson swiftly made up for the loss with a 15-yard catch and run. On the next play, Bennifield connected with Owens for a five-yard touchdown, giving the Pirates a one-point lead at 51-50 with 2:37 left in the fourth quarter.

Nell delivered his third rouge of the evening on the kickoff, extending the Pirates lead to 53-50. Edwards then carried the ball three times for a total of 12 yards, followed by a one-yard rush from Carter. With under 30 seconds remaining, Frisco attempted several deep shots to score, but all fell incomplete. With just 13 seconds left, Bennifield took a knee and let the clock wind down as the Pirates completed their fourth-quarter rally to secure a 53-50 victory over the Frisco Fighters in the first round of the playoffs.

