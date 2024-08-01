Calvin Bundage Signs for 2025

August 1, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, extended DB/LB Calvin Bundage for the 2025 season.

Bundage, signed with Tulsa late during the 2024 season, finishing the last two games of the season with the Oilers having played his first 11 with the Massachusetts Pirates. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy star linebacker recorded 15 solo tackles in those two games with Tulsa, having two for loss and four pass breakups.

"Signing a guy like Bundage sets the tone regarding the kind of players we want for 2025," said head coach Marvin Jones in regard to his first off-season signing. "A player like him sets the standard of the quality of athletes needed to be successful in our league. It is great to have a guy like him from day one."

The former contracted Pittsburgh Steeler recorded 4.5 sacks with the Pirates, while compiling a total of 59.5 tackles, 52 of which are solo and nine behind the line of scrimmage.

"I trust that coach Jones can get me where I want to go," said Calvin Bundage in light of his decision to join Tulsa for 2025. "Coach Jones accomplished everything I wanted to do, it is a great opportunity for me."

The Edmond, Oklahoma native contributed mightily for the OSU Cowboys from 2016-2020, solidifying 148 tackles with 100 being solo and 23 for loss in 46 games in the Big 12 Conference, including 11.5 sacks two of which came against Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners during the 2017 edition of Bedlam.

Tulsa Oilers Football Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the front office at 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from August 1, 2024

Calvin Bundage Signs for 2025 - Tulsa Oilers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.