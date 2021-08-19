Las Vegas Aviators® Announce 2022 Regular Season Schedule

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced its 2022 regular season schedule in the franchises 40th calendar year season (1983 - present).

The Aviators schedule will feature the return of the 144-game season with 72 away games and 72 home games at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The Las Vegas will open the 2022 campaign with the season and home opener against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Tuesday, April 5. The first homestand will feature a six-game series against the Aces from April 5-10.

The 2022 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and league-wide off days on Monday, with four exceptions: June 6 vs. Round Rock; July 4 at Oklahoma City; August 15 at Sacramento; September 19 vs. Reno. In addition, there will also be selected "three-game series" throughout the season to maintain fluency of the schedule.

"We are excited to announce the 2022 season schedule with the return of beginning the season in April and back to the traditional 144-game slate," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "It will also mark the 40th season of Triple-A professional baseball in Las Vegas and our third season in the Las Vegas Ballpark.

"Our loyal fans have been outstanding this season with the return of Minor League baseball. We are proud of the fact that the Aviators lead Triple-A West in total attendance, and we thank the Aviators fans for their great support."

The Aviators schedule will feature home and home series against opponents from the Triple-A West Division:

Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) 27 games; Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants) 24 games; Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) 18 games; Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) 24 games.

Triple-A East Division will feature home and series against opponents except for Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers) 6 games - at July 4, 6-10. Las Vegas will host and travel to Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) 12 games; El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) 12 games; Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) 12 games; Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) 9 games.

The Aviators schedule will feature a 12-game homestand against El Paso and Tacoma from April 19 - May 1 and two, 12-game road trips: at Reno and Tacoma from May 17-29; at Reno and Sacramento from August 30 - September 11.

The traditional fireworks extravaganza will be presented on Sunday, July 3 against Round Rock.

The Aviators will conclude the 2022 regular season with a nine-game homestand against Tacoma and Reno from September 13-21.

Game times for the 144-game season will be announced at a later date.

2022 season ticket packages and information are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

