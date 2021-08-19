Wizarding World to Highlight Aces' end-of-year promotional schedule

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host Wizarding World and two additional Super Saturday features as part of September and October's promotions at Greater Nevada Field. Tickets are available on RenoAces.com, by calling (775) 334-7000 or texting "TIXX" to 21003.

The Biggest Little City's team kicks off September with the Cancer Survivorship Night on Thursday, Sept. 2 to open its series against the Tacoma Rainiers. Players, coaches, umpires and fans will "stand for" all those that have endured a battle with cancer through an in-game remembrance ceremony.

Fans will take a walk on Platform 9 3/4 during Wizarding World Night at Greater Nevada Field on Saturday, Sept. 4. A limited-edition Reno Aces wand will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the gates upon arrival. A Sorting Hat station for kids, "House Cup" food specials and an in-game performance from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will headline the night's entertainment for the evening. The Aces will also don a customized jersey that will be auctioned through LiveSource.

Following Cancer Survivorship Night, Remo Sriracha Night will make its long-awaited debut as an ode to the uniqueness of Reno on Saturday, Sept. 18 when the Aces take on the Salt Lake Bees. As made famous by social media sensation Ryan O'Flanagan, the viral Funny or Die's "Overly Excited Tourist" discussing a day in Reno has accumulated over 321,000 views on YouTube. O'Flanagan will be in attendance to take pictures and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Biggest Little City's team and T-Mobile have partnered for a free Aces T-Shirt giveaway on Oct. 2, providing a shirt to those on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To close out the season, the Reno Aces will show their support for all attendees at Fan Appreciation Day on Sunday, Oct. 3. "The Best Fans in the World" will be given a raffle ticket for a chance to win bobbleheads, mini bats, replica jerseys, etc. Broken bats and game-used memorabilia will be auctioned off through LiveSource for a charity to be named later.

"As we enter the final quarter of the season, the end-of-the-year promotions are something all fans can rally behind alongside our team," Aces President Eric Edelstein said. "Greater Nevada Field will be the place to be over the last month of the season and we hope to make a push towards the Final Stretch."

Biggest Little City Sundays, where the team dons their red alternate BLC 'City Pride' caps, are set to continue next month and will be featured three times, Sept. 5 against Tacoma, Sept. 19 versus Sacramento and Oct. 3 against Las Vegas.

Our canine fans will be welcomed to the stadium once again on Monday, Sept. 6, as part of the team's Dog Days of Summer. The first Monday of each month allows fans the opportunity to bring their dogs to the park, vaccination paperwork is required. For more information, please click here.

Baseball Bingo has returned to Greater Nevada Field for every Monday home game. When in attendance, stop by section 104 to pick up your scorecard to play along during the game and win prizes.

Daily Deals will also be featured throughout the month. Every Monday is Military Monday, presented by 105.7 KOZZ, which offers buy-one-get-one-free tickets to all military and first responders. Each week also includes Taco Tuesday, presented by Alice 96.5, featuring two tacos for six dollars, or two and a beer for 10 dollars. Additionally, Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, Rock 104.5 and ESPN 94.5, offer two-buck Coors Lights drafts and four-dollar Aceball Ale drafts.

Weekend Daily Deals feature a new and improved Firework Fridays, presented by Saint Mary's, My News 4, Fox 11 and Nevada Sports Net, showing off national anthem and in-game displays. Weekend deals also include Super Saturdays' giveaways and Family Sundays, presented by 106.9 MoreFM, that offer one-dollar hot dogs.

