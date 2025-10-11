Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: October 11, 2025

Published on October 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The @LVAces win Game 4 and are the 2025 WNBA Champions

A'ja Wilson: 31 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST | 3 BLKS | 2 STL Jackie Young: 18 PTS | 7 REB | 8 AST Chelsea Gray: 18 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLKS

Aces Sweep Mercury for 2025 WNBA Championship for Third Title in Four Years - Las Vegas Aces

