Las Vegas Aces vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 31, 2026
Published on May 31, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Valks 91-81 and achieve win No. 5
A'ja Wilson: 28 PTS | 15 REB | 4 AST | 4 BLKS Jackie Young: 23 PTS | 9 AST | 7 REB | 5 3PM NaLyssa Smith: 15 PTS | 9 REB
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