Larry Lewis Named Las Vegas Aces Assistant Coach

December 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon announced today the hiring of Larry Lewis as an assistant coach for the Aces.

"I'm thrilled to add coach Lewis to our group," said Hammon. "To add the quality of depth in character and knowledge will be a huge value to our basketball system and culture we've built. We got ourselves a great one with Larry, who brings a wealth of experience to the Aces bench from the NBA, G-League and NCAA, in addition to 19 years as a professional player. He has been successful in player development, which will benefit us as we continue in our quest for another championship."

"It's exciting to be joining the Aces because there's a passion behind the team that is cultural, and it seems to be a very definite ambition of the team to hold onto that culture," said Lewis. "That's always been very intriguing to me, because I know how difficult that is to hold together as a group. That's a beautiful part of the team. Being a basketball player, playing professionally and having coached on different levels, I know to get a team together to share in a high standard of culture is not the easiest thing to do. That's what the Aces have here, and it should be valued, it should be cherished, and it should be held together."

Most recently Lewis spent the past five years as an assistant coach at University of California, Santa Barbara, where he helped steer the Gauchos to the 2021 and 2023 Big West Tournament titles and NCAA Tournament berths.

Prior to UCSB, Lewis worked three years as an assistant coach/director of player development for the Sacramento Kings, three years in the same role with the Los Angeles Lakers and an additional two years on the bench as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles D-Fenders (now the South Bay Lakers). While coaching LA's G-League team, Lewis was named as an assistant for the 2012 G-League Select Team and helped pilot the team to a league-best 38-12 record and the 2012 Western Conference Championship.

Following his four-year collegiate career at Morehouse College, Lewis competed professionally in the United States in the CBA and USBL, and globally in Argentina, Cyprus, Dominican Republic, Great Britain, Japan and Spain. He also represented the United States as a member of the 1995 U.S. Pan American Games Team that claimed a silver medal in Argentina.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 13, 2024

Larry Lewis Named Las Vegas Aces Assistant Coach - Las Vegas Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.