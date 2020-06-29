Larks and Farmers Union Insurance Provide 2,761 Meals

BISMARCK, ND - On July 24, the Bismarck Larks and Farmers Union Insurance held a jersey giveaway to help feed their community. The event raised 2,392 pounds of food with $256 donated. These donations will provide 2,761 meals for the Great Plains Food Bank.

Even though it was only required to give two nonperishable food items to get a jersey, many donate much more.

"It's amazing," said Kevin Ressler, Chief Sales, Marketing and Branding Officer for Farmers Unions Insurance. "Most people don't just bring two cans of food for their jersey, they really have giving hearts and are wanting to make sure we feed the hungry in the community."

To promote safety, fans donated their nonperishables for the specialty jersey by means of a drive thru at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. In true North Dakotan fashion, there was a long line of cars outside the event a half hour before it began.

All 1,000 of the specialty jerseys were given away. The Larks and Farmers Union Insurance would like to thank everyone who helped feed our community.

