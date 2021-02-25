Large School Baseball Rounds out South Texas Preseason All-Stars
February 25, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
Veterans Memorial leads way with four all-stars once again, but King and Moody join ranks as well with four each. Gregory-Portland follows up with three, Carroll with two and Victoria East pulls in the final spot.
Senior first baseman Daylan Pena, Veterans, is the only repeat winner from 2020.
A majority senior class fills the 18-person roster. Pitcher Xavier Perez, Veterans, outfielder Brady Parker, Victoria East, and designated hitter Easton Dowell, Gregory-Portland hold down the junior presence.
The all-stars were nominated and voted on by area coaches.
2021 South Texas Preseason Large School Baseball All-Star Team presented by Whataburger
Pitchers: Jose Acuna, Veterans, Sr., Malachi Lott, Gregory-Portland, Sr., Jake Miller, Veterans, Sr., Xavier Perez, Veterans, Jr.
Catcher: Walker Janek, Sr.
First Base: Daylan Pena, Veterans, Sr.
Second Base: Andrew Solis, King, Sr.
Third Base: Josh Gonzalez, Moody, Sr.
Shortstop: Eddie Molina, King, Sr.
Outfield: Ben Garza, King, Sr., Gilbert Gonzalez, Carroll, Sr., Brady Parker, Victoria East, Jr., James Perales, Moody, Sr.
DH: JJ Bush, Carroll, Sr., Easton Dowell, Gregory-Portland, Jr., Andrew Garcia, King, Sr., Nomar Saenz, Moody, Sr.
Utility: Derek Hernandez, Moody, Sr.
