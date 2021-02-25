Large School Baseball Rounds out South Texas Preseason All-Stars

Veterans Memorial leads way with four all-stars once again, but King and Moody join ranks as well with four each. Gregory-Portland follows up with three, Carroll with two and Victoria East pulls in the final spot.

Senior first baseman Daylan Pena, Veterans, is the only repeat winner from 2020.

A majority senior class fills the 18-person roster. Pitcher Xavier Perez, Veterans, outfielder Brady Parker, Victoria East, and designated hitter Easton Dowell, Gregory-Portland hold down the junior presence.

The all-stars were nominated and voted on by area coaches.

2021 South Texas Preseason Large School Baseball All-Star Team presented by Whataburger

Pitchers: Jose Acuna, Veterans, Sr., Malachi Lott, Gregory-Portland, Sr., Jake Miller, Veterans, Sr., Xavier Perez, Veterans, Jr.

Catcher: Walker Janek, Sr.

First Base: Daylan Pena, Veterans, Sr.

Second Base: Andrew Solis, King, Sr.

Third Base: Josh Gonzalez, Moody, Sr.

Shortstop: Eddie Molina, King, Sr.

Outfield: Ben Garza, King, Sr., Gilbert Gonzalez, Carroll, Sr., Brady Parker, Victoria East, Jr., James Perales, Moody, Sr.

DH: JJ Bush, Carroll, Sr., Easton Dowell, Gregory-Portland, Jr., Andrew Garcia, King, Sr., Nomar Saenz, Moody, Sr.

Utility: Derek Hernandez, Moody, Sr.

