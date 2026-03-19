Land of the Free, Home of the Fun: RiverDogs Celebrate America's 250th in Style

Published on March 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, SC - As America celebrates its 250th birthday, the Charleston RiverDogs are excited to tip their caps to the nation's history, and Charleston's pivotal impact on it, with a season-long celebration at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

In July of 2016, U.S. Congress designated Charleston as an official America 250 showcase city, joining Boston, New York and Philadelphia in highlighting the places that "witnessed the assertion of American liberty." Charleston is the only such-noted southern city, a testament to its deep connection to the Revolutionary War.

Few cities played a more important role in the nation's journey to independence. The 1776 Battle of Sullivan's Island at Fort Moultrie marked one of the first major victories over the British Royal Navy, an achievement that is still celebrated annually on Carolina Day.

In celebration, the RiverDogs have partnered with SC 250 to fill The Joe with red, white, and blue pride all summer long. Throughout the stadium, fans will find patriotic décor, interactive photo opportunities, colonial reenactors, and a lineup of star-spangled promotions.

Front and center on the concourse all year long will be the Bill of Fun, a giant structure inspired by America's declaration of independence where fans can sign their name, embodying the RiverDogs new slogan 'Land of the Free, Home of the Fun'.

Additionally, every Wiener Wednesday, fans can purchase 2 hot dogs for 50 cents to pay homage to the milestone number. The RiverDogs will also be giving away 250 free promotional items at every home game this season.

Opening Night will kick off festivities in a large way on Thursday, April 2, with a pre-game parade as the 2026 RiverDogs enter the park in red, white and blue Chevy trucks, thanks to Low Country Chevy Dealers. Charlie, joined alongside colonial reenactors, will lead the cavalcade as the team embarks on its first battle of the 2026 season.

The season opener will also feature the first Thirsty Thursday of the season, celebrating Budweiser's 150th anniversary with $1 beers and happy hour specials to all fans 21 and over.

Boeing Red Shirt Fridays return to The Joe, with players wearing their new 250th Anniversary red, white, and blue specialty jerseys. Throughout the season, the organization will honor active duty as well as retired military members and their families. On Friday, April 3, the first 1,000 fans will take home an inverted version of the uniform in t-shirt form.

The celebration continues Saturday, April 4, with Charleston Tea Party Night, in partnership with the Charleston Tea Garden, Summerville DREAM, and Twisted Tea.

Two weeks before the Boston Tea Party, Charleston had a protest of its own. During what became known as the Charleston Tea Party, locals took a stand on British taxes on tea, without dumping it into the harbor. Join the RiverDogs as they celebrate the Lowcountry's rich connection to tea with a night full of flavor and fun.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a free tea bag, while all can enjoy a Mini Summerville Sweet Tea Festival on the concourse, including a tea tasting competition.

In addition, the RiverDogs will host a tea party with Charlie and Chelsea on Murray's Mezzanine that includes a picnic and full menu of bites. Click here for tickets.

The week leading into Carolina Day promises to be one of the most spectacular of the season. As the 'Home of the Fun,' the RiverDogs will turn patriotism up to ten with two jaw-dropping postgame fireworks shows lighting up the summer sky on both Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27.

Then, on Sunday, June 28, the club will celebrate Carolina Day in style, hosting a largescale Drone Light Show, featuring 400 custom-choreographed LED drones illuminating the sky above the ballpark.

From April through September, the RiverDogs are thrilled to celebrate 250 years of American spirit the only way they know how, with nonstop fun at The Joe. Fans are encouraged to join the festivities all summer long as Charleston shines in the national spotlight.







Carolina League Stories from March 19, 2026

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