Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Comes to Texoma

SHERMAN, TX - On Tuesday, March 18th at Historic Bearcat Stadium, Texoma FC will host UPSL side, Foro SC in the First Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. This will be Texoma FC's first time participating in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and will be the first official home match for 2025.

"To be able to compete in the U.S. Open Cup and represent the Texoma region on a national tournament is special." said Texoma FC President, Ben Watson. "We can't wait to see the boys make a cup run and make us all proud."

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is a 110 year old, single-elimination tournament featuring the very best professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. The storied tournament was renamed in 1999 to honor American soccer pioneer and Texas native, Lamar Hunt. Leagues such as MLS, MLS Next Pro, USL Championship, USL League One, USL League Two, and many more will be participating in the tournament this year.

In regards to the team's participation in the tournament, Head Coach Adrian Forbes said, "We are so excited to be able to participate in the U.S. Open Cup. Considering its history and the institute that it is in American football, we are certainly excited to see how far we can take this team within the competition. We are certainly looking forward to the prospect of bringing big teams to Historic Bearcat Stadium should we progress far into the tournament."

The U.S. Open Cup kicks off with a 32-game First Round between March 18 and 20 made up exclusively of professional vs. amateur contests. The winners of the First Round will play each other in a Second Round consisting of 16 games. The 16 Second Round winners will then be matched up against the 16 highest-ranked professional teams from the USL Championship in the Third Round. Third Round-winners will then square off against the teams of Major League Soccer (MLS). There will be 16 MLS teams competing in the 2025 Open Cup and they will all enter the competition in the Round of 32.

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

