Lakeshore Chinooks Announces Community All-Stars Program

Menomonee Falls, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks organization is excited to announce the launch of their Community All-Stars Program, the team announced Wednesday.

The program aims to recognize and reward a community member who has shown a commitment to positively impacting the lives of those around them.

The Chinooks are seeking nominations for individuals who have made a difference in their community, with the winners to be announced and honored at a home game this season. Anyone can be nominated to be a Community All-Star including, but not limited to teachers, first responders, volunteers, doctors, coaches, members of the media, public servants, military veterans, or anyone else that has affected their community in a positive way. Winners will receive an invitation to a Chinooks game where they will be publicly recognized for their contributions and have the opportunity to throw out the first pitch. They'll also get to enjoy the game from a concourse table with three of their friends or family members.

"We are thrilled to be launching this contest as a way to recognize those in our community who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact," said Chinooks Director of Marketing Arie Bankston.

Director of Ticket Sales and Media David Koier added, "Our team is committed to being an active member of the community and we believe it's important to acknowledge those who share that same commitment."

To nominate an individual, community members can fill out the nomination form on the Lakeshore Chinooks' website or visit the team's social media pages for more information. Nominations will be accepted from April 4 through May 5, with the winners being announced at the end of May.

