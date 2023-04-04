Former Bismarck Lark Jeff Lindgren Debuts with the Marlins

Rochester, Minn. - Former Bismarck Lark Jeff Lindgren made his Major League debut for the Miami Marlins on Monday, April 3, 2023. Lindgren is the 316th former Northwoods League player, and the first Lark, to reach the Major League level.

Lindgren, who played collegiately at Illinois State University, played for the Larks in 2017 and 2018. He was drafted in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB draft.

In 2017 with the Larks, Lindgren appeared in 16 games and was 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA. He struck out 26 batters in 26.2 innings and had five saves. Back again in 2018, Lindgren pitched in nine games and was 3-1 with a 1.46 ERA. He threw 24.2 innings and struck out 18.

Lindgren began his professional career in 2019 with the Batavia Muckdogs of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. After two games he was promoted to the Jupiter Hammerheads of the Hi-A Florida State League. Between the two clubs he was a combined 2-2 with a 1.27 ERA. He struck out 26 batters in 28.1 innings and saved one game.

Lindgren spent the 2021 season with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos of the AA-South League. He appeared in 20 games and was 6-8 with a 3.82 ERA. He pitched in 106.0 innings and struck out 85.

In 2022, Lindgren began the season with Pensacola and the was promoted, after 12 games, to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp of the AAA International League. For the season he was a combined 7-4 with a 4.21 ERA. He struck out 116 batters in 136.2 innings.

In his Major League debut against the Minnesota Twins, Lindgren entered the game in relief of Marlins starter Johnny Cueto in the 2nd inning. He would go on to pitch 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on four hits.

