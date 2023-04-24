Lakeland Flying Tigers Set for Second Homestand of 2023 Season

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers return home to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday, April 25 for the first time in nine days as they open a six-game homestand against the Palm Beach Cardinals. The Flying Tigers have won three of their last four games and come into Tuesday's contest with an 8-7 record overall.

First pitch of the series opener against the Cardinals on Tuesday is set for 6 p.m.

Last Series

The Flying Tigers won four of six games against the St. Lucie Mets, including three of the last four contests.

Outfielder Lazaro Benitez led the way for the Flying Tigers at the plate in the series, going 8-for-20 against the Mets with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Relief pitcher Max Alba threw four innings over two games in the series, allowing zero earned runs and only two hits while earning five strikeouts.

Bingo Tuesday, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Every Tuesday is Bingo Night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. All fans will receive a bingo card upon entry to the ballpark, with a chance to win Walk-On's gift cards and Flying Tigers prizes during every Lakeland at-bat. The first 10 fans who record a bingo will win a prize.

All-You-Can-Eat Matinee Wednesday

The Flying Tigers will play matinee baseball on Wednesday, April 26 with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. Fans can enjoy the matinee with an all-you-can-eat package from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., which includes a game ticket and unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks.

Thursday On-Deck Suite Buffet & 8-6-3 Value Offer

Fans can enjoy the game on Thursday, April 27 in style with an all-you-can-eat buffet in the On-Deck Suite, which features indoor and outdoor seating, TVs and a bar. The buffet includes unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, pretzel bites, BBQ chicken, Philly cheesesteaks, dessert and more from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Fans can also enjoy 8-6-3 Thursday with a hamburger-and-fries combo for $8, 16-ounce draft beers for $6 and 22-ounce fountain drinks for $3.

Giveaway Friday & Buffet in the '34 Club

The first 300 paid fans in attendance on Friday, April 28 will receive a Flying Tigers drawstring bag.

Single-game tickets are also available in the '34 Club on Friday with a buffet included. The '34 Club features outdoor padded seating, indoor seating, TVs, restrooms and a bar. The buffet includes unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, pretzel bites, BBQ chicken, Philly cheesesteaks, dessert and more from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza

The Flying Tigers will light up the night with a fantastic fireworks show following the game on Saturday, April 29 (weather permitting).

Sunday Brunch & Kids Run the Bases

Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, April 30 with an all-you-can-eat buffet which includes fresh Florida fruit, pastries, yogurt parfaits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast sticks, breakfast potatoes, an omelet station and much more. Brunch is served from Noon until 3 p.m.

All kids ages 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases and enjoy kids' zones with multiple activities (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $7 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Season tickets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also available for as low as $5 per game.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email FlyingTigers@Tigers.com.

