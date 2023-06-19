Lakeland Flying Tigers Open Six-Game Homestand Tuesday against Bradenton Marauders

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers return to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday, June 20 as they begin a six-game set against the Bradenton Marauders.

First pitch of the series opener against the Marauders on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m.

Last Series

The Flying Tigers won three of six games on the road against the Dunedin Blue Jays, including victories in three of the last four games.

Flying Tigers catcher Moises Valero dominated at the plate against the Blue Jays, going 6-for-11 (.585) in the series with two doubles and four RBI.

Starting pitcher Carlos Marcano shined in his outing on the mound, earning the win with his five-inning performance, giving up just one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts and zero walks.

Bingo Tuesday, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Every Tuesday is Bingo Night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. All fans will receive a bingo card upon entry to the ballpark, with a chance to win Walk-On's gift cards and Flying Tigers prizes during every Lakeland at-bat. The first 10 fans who record a bingo will win a prize.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

This all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat buffet for one price on Wednesday, June 21. Enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Please Note: First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Summer Camp Day & 8-6-3 Value Thursday

The Flying Tigers are inviting local summer camp groups to this special 11 a.m. game on Thursday, June 22. Groups throughout Lakeland are invited to the game with a special-priced ticket package which includes lunch. For more information, fans can call 863-413-4100.

Fans can also enjoy 8-6-3 Value Thursday with a hamburger-and-fries combo for $8, 16-ounce draft beers for $6 and 22-ounce fountain drinks for $3.

Giveaway Friday

The first 300 paid fans in attendance on Friday, June 23 will receive a limited-edition Flying Tigers-branded fanny pack!

Sunday Brunch & Family Fun Day

Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, June 25 with an all-you-can-eat buffet which includes fresh Florida fruit, pastries, yogurt parfaits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast sticks, breakfast potatoes, an omelet station and much more. Brunch is served from Noon until 3 p.m.

Young Flying Tigers fans can enjoy kids' zones with multiple activities during the game, including face painting, balloon artists and bounce houses. All kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $7 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Prorated season tickets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also still available for as low as $5 per game.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email FlyingTigers@Tigers.com.

