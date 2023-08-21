Lakeland Flying Tigers Host Clearwater Threshers for Second-To-Last Home Series of 2023 Season

August 21, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers return to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday, August 22 for the second-to-last home series of the 2023 season as they host the Clearwater Threshers for a six-game homestand.

First pitch of the series opener against the Threshers on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m.

Last Series

The Flying Tigers won three of six games on the road against the Bradenton Maruaders, including three of the last four. Lakeland is 31-17 so far in the second half of the season, good for first place in the Florida State League West in the second half.

Shortstop Max Anderson led the Flying Tigers at the plate against the Marauders, going 13-for-27 (.481) in the series with four extra-base hits, six runs scored and eight RBI.

Starting pitcher Colin Fields shined on the mound in his outing, throwing five innings of scoreless baseball, earning six strikeouts while only giving up just two hits in the win.

Bingo Tuesday, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Every Tuesday is Bingo Night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. All fans will receive a bingo card upon entry to the ballpark, with a chance to win Walk-On's gift cards and Flying Tigers prizes during every Lakeland at-bat. The first 10 fans who record a bingo will win a prize.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

This all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat selections for one price on Wednesday, August 23. Enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

8-6-3 Value Thursday

Fans can enjoy 8-6-3 Value Thursday on August 24 with a hamburger-and-fries combo for $8, 16-ounce draft beers for $6 and 22-ounce fountain drinks for $3.

Giveaway Friday

The first 300 fans in attendance on Friday, August 25 will receive a Flying Tigers-branded popcorn bucket.

Sunday Brunch & Family Fun Day

Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, August 27 with an all-you-can-eat buffet which includes fresh Florida fruit, pastries, yogurt parfaits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast sticks, breakfast potatoes, an omelet station and much more. Brunch is served from Noon until 3 p.m.

Young Flying Tigers fans can enjoy kids' zones with multiple activities during the game, including face painting, balloon artists and bounce houses. All kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $7 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. The Flying Tigers only host one home series in September, so time is running out to visit Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium before the 2023 season ends.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email FlyingTigers@Tigers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 21, 2023

Lakeland Flying Tigers Host Clearwater Threshers for Second-To-Last Home Series of 2023 Season - Lakeland Flying Tigers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.