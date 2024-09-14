Lake County Captains Playing in 2024 Midwest League Championship Series this Week

September 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







On Thursday, September 12, the Lake County Captains (High-A, Cleveland Guardians) secured the 2024 Midwest League East Division Championship with a 5-4 win over the Dayton Dragons (High-A, Cincinnati Reds). This clinched Lake County's fifth division title in franchise history, and fourth since joining the Midwest League in 2010.

The Captains will now face the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High-A, Milwaukee Brewers) in the 2024 Midwest League Championship Series (best-of-3).

According to MLB Pipeline, Lake County's roster currently features three (3) Top 100 MLB prospects, and seven (7) Top 30 Guardians prospects:

2B Travis Bazzana (#1 CLE, #11 MLB); 2024 MLB Draft #1 overall pick, first #1 overall draft pick in Cleveland franchise history

1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez (#4 CLE, #72 MLB); 2023 MLB Draft 1st-round pick, 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game selection

INF Angel Genao (#5 CLE, #87 MLB); only player in MiLB with a .330+ AVG, 50+ extra-base hits, and 25+ stolen bases this season across Lake County and Single-A Lynchburg

C Jacob Cozart (#12 CLE); 2024 MLB Draft 2nd-round pick, 2024 Buster Posey Award finalist

INF Alex Mooney (#23 CLE); 1 of 4 players in MiLB with 35+ extra-base hits, 12+ home runs, and 43+ stolen bases this season

OF/2B Jake Fox (#26 CLE); 2021 MLB Draft 3rd-round pick

LHP Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson (#30 CLE); ranks 2nd in MiLB in strikeouts (174), ERA (1.90), WHIP (0.91), and opposing AVG (.169) across Lake County and Single-A Lynchburg

Cleveland's High-A Affiliate is now two (2) wins away from its second championship in franchise history! The Captains will have home-field advantage in the series, and will host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary). The 2024 Midwest League Championship Series schedule is below:

2024 Midwest League Championship Series (best-of-3)

Game 1 (@ Wisconsin): Sunday, September 15 (7:40 p.m. ET)

Game 2 (HOME): Tuesday, September 17 (6:35 p.m. ET)

Game 3 (HOME, if nec.): Wednesday, September 18 (6:35 p.m. ET)

