LA to Play Fijian Drua in First Ever MLR v Super Rugby Pacific Fixture

January 12, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Rugby Football Club Los Angeles to take on Fijian Drua in first ever MLR v Super Rugby Pacific showdown in Fiji ticket prices at just $5 and $10.

History will be made on Friday January 24th, 2025 when Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) travel to Fiji to take on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in the first-ever matchup between a Major League Rugby (MLR) team and a Super Rugby Pacific team.

The match will be held at the iconic Churchill Park in Lautoka, Fiji. It will mark a historic moment in rugby as the two teams from opposite sides of the Pacific face off in what promises to be an entertaining and exciting contest between two emerging rugby nations. To make this exciting clash accessible to as many fans as possible, the Fijian Drua have announced ticket prices at just $5 for the grass embankment and $10 for the stands.

This landmark clash is the first time for a U.S.-based team for the MLR to compete against a team from one of world's most elite rugby competitions - Super Rugby Pacific - underscoring the growing global stature of both leagues.

RFCLA continue to make their mark internationally with the signing of Christian Leali'ifano, as well as marquee Waratahs and Super Rugby Pacific title winners and 2025 RFCLA coaches Stephen Hoiles and David Dennis. RFCLA squad will also feature Fijian fan favourite and Olympic gold medal winner Semi Kunatani.

In just three Super Rugby Pacific seasons, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have captured the hearts of rugby fans across the world, with their exhilarating style and flair. The team has qualified for the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs both of the past two seasons, and boast a large number of talented Flying Fijians, led by co-captains Tevita Ikanivere and Frank Lomani.

"The Fijian Drua are very excited to host Rugby FCLA in Fiji and be the first Super Rugby Pacific Club to engage with the MLR." Said Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson said.

"This game will provide our players, coaches and fans with a new and different stimulus and challenge.

"The Fijian Drua have made a big impact globally since joining Super Rugby in 2022 and our international reach, reputation and engagement will continue to grow as we build unique partnerships in new markets such as Los Angeles."

"We are very grateful to the Fijian Drua and all in Fiji who have made this historic opportunity possible," said RFCLA CEO Pete Sickle.

"As a new franchise in a relatively new competition, we are honoured to share a Super Rugby Pacific Pitch in Fiji - a beautiful country with a passionate rugby community.

"For our players and our fans, this momentous preseason fixture reflects the substantial growth our franchise has achieved in its first twelve months. We hope this fixture will inspire enduring traditions between the two clubs and the two countries."

Super Rugby Pacific CEO Jack Mesley said: "Super Rugby Pacific congratulates Fijian Drua and RFC Los Angeles for coming together to create this historic fixture. With LA hosting the next Olympics and the 2031 Rugby World Cup heading to the USA, it's a remarkable time for Rugby in America.

"As a competition we are excited by the opportunity to build stronger ties with the MLR, grow rugby in the broader Pacific region and showcase our great clubs like the Fijian Drua to new audiences."

In the first of its kind, MLR CEO Nic Benson said: "As Major League Rugby continues to grow and evolve, it's exciting to be able to explore new challenges that will push our squads to be better and bring our league to more people around the world.

"The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is an iconic franchise, and this test will not only prepare RFCLA for the upcoming MLR season, but also mark a historic moment in the ongoing journey of MLR."

Tickets for the match at Churchill Park will start at just $5 for the grass embankments and $10 for the Timber, Gold, Silver and Waitui Stands. This means families can take advantage of the last Friday of the school holidays to make it an enjoyable afternoon out for kids. Tickets will be available for sale online at drua.flicket.io as well as Jack's of Fiji outlets, XL Sports outlets and Damodar Cinemas.

To make it even more enticing, the Fijian Drua and RFCLA will invite fans on to the field at the conclusion of the match, allowing them to meet their favourite stars in person!

For more information please contact Ms. Josephine Navula, Media & Content Officer at jnavula@drua.rugby cc: media@drua.rugby

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from January 12, 2025

LA to Play Fijian Drua in First Ever MLR v Super Rugby Pacific Fixture - Rugby FC Los Angeles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.