Kyle Hood Resigns as Mavericks Assistant Coach

July 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Missouri - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Monday that Assistant Coach Kyle Hood has resigned to take the under-16 Boys Head Coach position at Bishop's College School in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada.

"We thank Kyle for his three seasons with the Mavericks," Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen said, "We wish him and his family nothing but the best."

Hood was the recipient of the 2019 "Maverick of the Year" Award at the 2019 MAC Awards, the Mavericks annual awards banquet, for his contributions to youth hockey in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.