Kyle Hood Resigns as Mavericks Assistant Coach
July 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Missouri - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Monday that Assistant Coach Kyle Hood has resigned to take the under-16 Boys Head Coach position at Bishop's College School in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada.
"We thank Kyle for his three seasons with the Mavericks," Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen said, "We wish him and his family nothing but the best."
Hood was the recipient of the 2019 "Maverick of the Year" Award at the 2019 MAC Awards, the Mavericks annual awards banquet, for his contributions to youth hockey in the Kansas City metropolitan area.
The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 15, 2019
- Kyle Hood Resigns as Mavericks Assistant Coach - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals All-Time Goals Leader Labelle Signs for 2019-20 - Reading Royals
- Mariners Sign Gabriel Sylvestre - Maine Mariners
- Szydlowski Inks 7th Season with Komets; Boudens and Israel Also Added to Preseason Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Kyle Hood Resigns as Mavericks Assistant Coach
- Mavericks Acquire Offensive Defenseman John Furgele in Futures Trade with Atlanta
- Mavericks Re-Sign Rocco Carzo for 2019-20 Season
- Mavericks Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Players
- Mavericks Re-Sign Forwards Eick, Ulett for 2019-20 Season