Kyle Buchanan with a HUGE Performance in Bandits Win

February 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







Buchanan was dialed in!

3 goals, 1 assist, 7 loose balls, and a huge win for the Buffalo Bandits.

