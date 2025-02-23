Kyle Buchanan with a HUGE Performance in Bandits Win
February 23, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
Buchanan was dialed in!
3 goals, 1 assist, 7 loose balls, and a huge win for the Buffalo Bandits.
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
