Krizan stays hot but A's blow out Giants

April 19, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







CF Luis Barrera sparked the A's offense going 2-for-3 with three runs scored, an RBI, stolen base, and walk while 1B Frank Schwindel broke the game open with a seventh-inning, three-run home run to left field. For Schwindel, it's his third home run in seven scrimmages at Sutter Health Park.

San Francisco 3B Jason Krizan went yard for the second straight game, launching a solo shot to straightaway center field off RHP Parker Dunshee. He also lined a single into right field in his next plate appearance.

RHP Dominic Leone continued to shine on the mound as the former Seattle Mariners draft pick struck out two in a scoreless fifth inning. He now has eight strikeouts in his last 12 batters faced.

Giants' No. 13 prospect on MLB Pipeline RHP Gregory Santos hit 101 MPH in his perfect, two-strikeout sixth inning.

The clubs will play seven more scrimmages throughout the month of April, with five more taking place at the Giants Alternate Training Site here at Sutter Health Park, and the rest at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, home to the Athletics Alternate Training Site. Next home game's first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, April 21.

The River Cats will then kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Due to local safety guidelines, Sutter Health Park's capacity has been reduced to encourage proper social distancing. Additionally, face coverings must be worn and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans can guarantee seats for the 2021 regular season by purchasing a membership plan at rivercats.com,by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from April 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.