Kramer Makes MLB Debut Wednesday Night

CHARLESTON, W.V. - After having his contract selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, September 4, INF Kevin Kramer made his MLB debut with the parent club Wednesday night at PNC Park. Kramer is the 76th former Power player to play in the big leagues.

Kramer was used as a pinch-hitter for reliever Steven Brault in the seventh inning of Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Kramer flew out to center field in his lone plate appearance.

A second-round selection by the Pirates in 2015, Kramer played 46 games for the West Virginia Black Bears in their inaugural season before coming to the Power August 25 as the team surged towards the playoffs. The UCLA product spent just 12 games with the Pirates' Low-A affiliate, averaging .240 with three RBI.

The Turlock, Calif., native moved to the Advanced-A level in 2016, partaking in 118 games with the Bradenton Marauders while posting a .277 average with four homers and 57 RBI. Kramer then suffered an injury-riddled 2017 campaign after putting together an All-Star first half with the Double-A Altoona Curve. His .297/.380/.500 slash line snagged him Eastern League All-Star honors, but he was unable to participate in the game after fracturing his right hand June 11. Kramer spent the rest of the season on the disabled list until he completed a pair of rehab assignments at the lower levels in early September.

The 2018 season started off strong for Kramer, as he earned his first non-roster invite to Spring Training. He broke camp with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians and excelled, boasting a .311 average with 15 homers and 59 RBI over 129 games, the most games he has played in a single season in his professional career. Kramer was dubbed an International League Postseason All-Star for his efforts and subsequently earned his big league call-up days later. Before his MLB debut, Kramer had participated in 362 minor league games and sported a .293 average with 25 career homers and 166 RBI.

Kramer is the sixth member of the 2015 Power to make his MLB debut in 2018, joining right-handers Colten Brewer and Alex McRae, left-hander Stephen Tarpley, infielder Kevin Newman and outfielder Pablo Reyes. Right-handers Clay Holmes, Nick Kingham and Tanner Anderson, left-hander Daniel Zamora and outfielder Austin Meadows round out the group of 11 former Power players to debut in MLB this season. For more information on all of the former Power players who have been in the Majors, visit www.wvpower.com.

