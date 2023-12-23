Kouba & Loperfido Paced Hooks in 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI - Right-handed pitcher Rhett Kouba and outfielder Joey Loperfido will be recognized as the top Hooks from the 2023 campaign at next month's South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, presented by Whataburger.

Houston Astros TV personality Julia Morales headlines the event, set for January 18 at the Henry Garrett Ballroom inside the American Bank Center.

Kouba, the 24-year-old right-hander from El Reno, OK, is the fourth Corpus Christi arm in 18 seasons to be named Texas League Pitcher of the Year, joining David Martinez (2013), Matt Albers (2006), and Jason Hirsh (2005).

Kouba went 7-5 with a 3.27 ERA in 23 games (21 starts) for the Hooks before earning a late-August promotion to Triple-A Sugar Land. He struck out 118 batters against 23 walks, 95 hits and 12 home runs in 110.0 innings.

A 12th-round pick in 2021 out of Dallas Baptist, Kouba exited the Texas League as the circuit leader in ERA and WHIP (1.07). He also ranked among TL standouts in strikeouts (3rd), batting average against (.231, 4th), innings (4th), and starts (21, 5th). Kouba, who pitched scoreless ball in each of his last two Hooks starts (9.0 combined IP), authored five of Corpus Christi's 12 quality starts in 2023.

Prior to posting a 2.29 ERA in four August outings, Kouba won TL Pitcher of the Month acclaim for July, going 3-1 with a 1.61 ERA in five starts. He blanked Midland over personal best 7.0 innings for a victory July 22, becoming the second Hook to record 21 outs in a game this year. Kouba went 3-1 with a 1.98 ERA in five assignments Apr 20-May 16, striking out 33 without issuing a walk in 27.1 frames.

The valedictorian of his class at El Reno (OK) High School permitted one run or none in three of four April games for Astros MiLB Pitcher of the Month honors. Kouba struck out a personal best 10 batters while holding Midland to solo homer in six innings for first Double-A win Apr 27.

Joining Kouba on the Texas League Postseason All-Star Team was Loperfido, who batted .296 with 20 doubles, 1 triple, 19 home runs, 57 RBIs, 47 walks and 20 stolen bases (23 attempts) in 84 games for Corpus Christi. The offensive production came along with elite defense at all three outfield positions. Loperfido also played second base (21 GM) and first base (17 GM).

During his time in the Texas League - Apr 20 to Aug 12 - Loperfido ranked among the circuit leaders in home runs (3rd), total bases (172, 2nd), extra-base hits (40, 2nd), slugging (.548, 3rd), OPS (.940, 4th), hits (93, 6th), doubles (7th), batting average (8th), and runs scored (60, 9th).

A seventh-rounder from Duke in 2021, Loperfido owned four of the seven longest hitting streaks for the Hooks, with a pair of 10-gamers (May 17-27 & July 25-Aug 5) and two nine-gamers (Apr 20-May 2 & June 14-24). He boasted the fourth-longest Corpus Christi on-base streak, reaching safely in 18 consecutive contests May 13-Jun 3.

Loperfido homered in three straight games twice for the Hooks, including Apr 21-25 when he racked up four home runs and eight RBIs as part of a torrid first week in the Texas League. He opened the year by batting .348 with 11 extra-base hits, 19 RBIs, 10 walks, and six steals in 16 April games for Astros Player of the Month recognition.

