Kody Clemens and Weston Wilson to Attend Phillies Winter Caravan

January 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Philadelphia Phillies infielder Kody Clemens and utility player Weston Wilson are scheduled to attend the Phillies Winter Caravan hosted by IronPigs Charities, presented by Air Products, on Thursday, January 23 at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem at 6:30 p.m.

Clemens, has appeared in 90 regular season games with the Phillies since he was acquired during the 2022 off-season from the Detroit Tigers. Clemens has bashed nine homers and 16 doubles in his time with the Phillies while spending time at six different positions. Clemens has produced two walk-off hits for the Phillies and had two hits, one double, during the 2024 postseason. Clemens has appeared with the IronPigs during each of the past two seasons, hitting 32 homers in 130 games. This past season, Clemens slashed .266/.322/.489 with 14 homers and 50 RBI.

Wilson, has appeared in 48 games for the Phillies since making his Major League debut in 2023 with Philadelphia. Signed as a minor league free agent prior to the 2023 season, Wilson burst onto the season for the Phillies in 2023, homering in his first Major League plate appearance. Wilson created an indelible memory when he became the 10th Phillie to hit for the cycle and the first rookie. Wilson finished 2024 with three homers in 40 games for the Phillies, hitting .284. Wilson has appeared with the IronPigs each of the past two seasons as well, setting franchise records for homers (31) and runs scored (91) in 2023 as he was named IronPigs hitter of the year. He followed that up by bopping 18 more homers in 2024 for the 'Pigs.

All proceeds from Phillies Winter Caravan benefits IronPigs Charities which supports educational and recreational opportunities for Lehigh Valley youth, focusing on diversity and inclusion.

Individual tickets are available for $100, and a pair of tickets can be purchased for $180. Learn more at PhilliesWinterCaravan.com and purchase tickets HERE.

Information regarding media availability during the event will be announced at a later date. For all questions regarding media availability and access (and to request credentials), please contact Sam Jellinek, Manager, Broadcasting and Media Relations at [email protected]. For all other questions, regarding Phillies Winter Caravan please contact Anne Culhane, Director, IronPigs Charities at [email protected].

