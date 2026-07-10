Kobe Brown Signs Two-Way Contract with Indiana Pacers

Published on July 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Indiana Pacers announced that the team has signed Kobe Brown to a two-way contract.

Brown originally joined the Pacers during the 2025-26 season after being acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 5. In 27 games (10 starts) with the Pacers, he averaged 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from three-point range in 24.7 minutes per game. In his NBA career, he has appeared in 145 regular-season games and averages 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

Brown, who was the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Clippers, has made 30 G League appearances with the San Diego Clippers and holds career averages of 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field in 32.2 minutes per game.







NBA G League Stories from July 10, 2026

Kobe Brown Signs Two-Way Contract with Indiana Pacers - Noblesville Boom

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.