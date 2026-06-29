Boom Set to Host Jr. Hoops Basketball Camp in July

Published on June 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, will host a weeklong Jr. Hoops Summer Basketball Camp in partnership with The National Basketball Academy at Riverview Health Arena at Innovation Mile from Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24. The camp gives young athletes the opportunity to train on the same court where professional basketball is played, providing a one-of-a-kind experience in the heart of Noblesville.

The Boom Jr. Hoops Summer Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is open to boys and girls aged 7-15 of all skill levels. The camp will feature focused basketball training with an emphasis on individual skill development, including drills, skills contests, and live games. Campers will receive expert instruction from qualified coaches and walk away with improved fundamentals, new friendships, and memories made on a professional basketball court.

"Kids and families are the heartbeat of everything we do," Noblesville Boom President of Business Operations Chris Defendis said. "When a young player steps onto our court, we want them to feel the excitement and energy of professional basketball and leave inspired. This camp is one of the most impactful ways we connect with our community, investing in the next generation of athletes and Boom fans."

Camp registration is currently $260, then increases to $265 after July 9, and includes a giveaway package featuring a camp T-shirt and Boom swag, one ticket to a Boom home game during the 2026-27 season, a personalized evaluation and end-of-camp awards.

Space is limited.

For more information regarding the camp, contact Brice Buels (bbuels@pacers.com) or Rosemary Skripsky (rskripsky@thebasketballacademy.com).







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