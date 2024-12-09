Knoxville Smokies Partner with Professional Sports Catering to Provide Food Service at Covenant Health Park

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies have partnered with Professional Sports Catering (PSC) to manage concessions and catering at Covenant Health Park when the multi-use facility opens next spring. The Smokies will make their home at the stadium and manage its operations, and the venue will host One Knoxville SC home soccer matches, as well as concerts and special events.

"Partnering with Professional Sports Catering allows us to access best practices and a depth of experience from around the country," said Chris Allen, president of the Knoxville Smokies. "Their sole mission is to deliver superior food and dining experiences to minor league baseball fans.

"PSC shares the Smokies' philosophy that minor league baseball fans don't just come for the game, they also come for the experience. We are all committed to enhancing the game day experience by offering fresh, exciting food and drink choices."

PSC manages food and beverage operations for more than 30 minor league baseball stadiums around the country, making it the largest hospitality partner in minor league baseball. The company was founded in 2006 by Tom Dickson, himself the owner of two minor league baseball teams.

A division of Levy, PSC is aligned with the premier hospitality company serving fans at iconic sports and entertainment venues and events in North America. Levy's Major League partners feature many clubs whose minor league affiliates play in venues served by PSC. That includes the Smokies, currently the AA-affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Levy serves Cubs fans at Wrigley Field.

"We're so excited to join the Knoxville Smokies in bringing a world-class food and beverage experience to this incredible new stadium," said Kevin Hill, division president of PSC. "Knoxville fans are deeply passionate, and this town has an amazing sports legacy. We're honored to be part of the next chapter of professional sports in Knoxville and can't wait to welcome fans with warm hospitality this spring."

Covenant Health Park is scheduled to open to the public in spring of 2025, with the Knoxville Smokies playing their first home game there on April 15.

