Know Before You Go: vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves Sc

June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Halfway through the group stage of the USL Jägermeister Cup, both of these teams are looking for momentum. In Union Omaha's case, it's to keep it: they finally got their first win in regulation on the board with a 4-1 destruction of Spokane Velocity, though they're still reeling from a League One loss to Forward Madison last week. For the Red Wolves, however, they're already in desperation mode. Sitting on three points after their first four matches in the cup, they need to go on a run now, or at least put up some offense in order to have a chance at netting the wild card slot that Omaha currently holds for most goals scored.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES SC

Hopes were high for the Red Wolves going into 2023. They'd finished anywhere between 3rd and 5th in all four years of existence, but 2022 saw them make a run to the finals, where they just fell short to South Georgia Tormenta FC. Except, they kept falling, all the way to 10th in the standings the following year. So far this season has continued their woes; they sit last in their Jägermeister Cup group on four points, while their league form puts them just outside the playoffs in 9th place at the moment.

CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT

Tonight will see us hold a silent auction to benefit the XCancer Foundation! We will be auctioning off our one-off Cancer Awareness Night purple jerseys, match-worn by each player and signed by them afterwards.

The silent auction table will be set up on the Werner Park concourse above section 115, running from the time gates open until the 80th minute. Reminder announcements will be made over the PA pre-match and during halftime, but not during play. Please be alert about your bidding, and once it's over, allow 5-10 minutes for staff to gather items and determine the winners for each item. If you have the winning bid, report to the area promptly at the 80th minute and please have your payment method ready. We may try and reach you by phone in order to contact you.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12Ã¢â¬Â³ by 6Ã¢â¬Â³ by 12Ã¢â¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5Ã¢â¬Â³ x 6.5Ã¢â¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 4:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 3:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available via Parking Lot Entrances C and D.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 12:00 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Búho swag - including our 'Let Love Bloom' Pride jersey and scarf.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a owl fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our new and FREE Raising Canes Little Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Raising Canes Little Owls Club, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Kick Off Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvCHA

