Know Before You Go: 11/3 vs. Richmond Kickers

November 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Consistency has been the name of the game for these Owls. In 2023, they ran cold early on (including a seven-match winless streak through May and June), but from the end of July onward weren't saddled with a single L... until they were unceremoniously dumped out of the playoffs by Charlotte Independence in a penalty shootout. This season, the club has been top three in the table since the start of May, and their longest winless streak is capped at three matches.

Whether or not Steevan Dos Santos is healthy enough to make the squad, this Owls squad will be putting balls into the box. Their 82 successful crosses leads the league, as does their 26.5% accuracy on crosses. Joe Gallardo in particular can be a menace to this end, with 120 crosses slotting him at 3rd in the league, and wingers like Dion Acoff and Charlie Ostrem are also adept at this type of direct wing play. Even depth pieces like Ryen Jiba, whose assist last weekend came on a floated cross from the endline, are threats any time they have the ball in the opposition third.

ABOUT RICHMOND KICKERS

Richmond Kickers are much more than their 8th seed would signify. After their 3-0 defeat in Omaha this August left them 11th in the table and winless in seven, they went on a 4-0-2 run to punch their playoff tickets before losing their finale to Charlotte. Some late-season tweaks by coach Darren Sawatzky helped spark the change in fortunes. 18 year-old James Sneddon was stuck between the posts the very next match and hasn't given up the goalkeeping job since. Dakota Barnathan has been moved from center back to a holding midfielder, occasionally in partnership with Zacarias Morán Correa. That midfield duo had a hand in these teams' scoreless draw in Richmond last month, though a Barnathan red card last weekend will complicate things.

That late run to secure playoffs was nothing to sniff at, either. While five of their last seven matches were at home, four of them were against playoff teams, and we saw in Richmond how the USL stalwarts could frustrate the Owls into a scoreless tie. This is a team with stability all over the pitch, especially in defense, and a measure of momentum coming into the playoffs.

UNITED WAY & USL

USL has partnered up with United Way Suncoast to provide aid in recovery efforts for those in he Tampa Bay area affected by the destruction of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. You can find out more or donate online using this link.

At Werner Park on Saturday, we'll have a donation box set up at the box office for you to provide needed items for United Way to send down to Florida. Here is a list of possible donations:

Personal Hygiene & Feminine Products

Formula, Diapers, Wipes

Soap/Body Wash, Deodorant, Basic Oral Care Items

Cleaning Supplies

Non-Perishable Food Items

Paper Products: Toilet Paper, Tissues, Paper Towels

Laundry Detergent

Portable Chargers & Fans

Batteries

PLAYERS' SHIELD PICTURES

Our 2024 USL League One Players' Shield trophy will be located inside Fan Services near Gate 2 for fans to take pictures with. When taking pictures, please refrain from touching the Players' Shield.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 10:30 a.m. on match day. We will be having a sale on all jerseys at the team store; primary and secondary jerseys are discounted to $60, and all pre-match tops are 30% off. Stop by to get all your other Owls swag as well!

NETTING

Due to new Major League Baseball regulations, Werner Park has now been outfitted with netting that runs from foul pole to foul pole.

CONCESSIONS UPDATES

The Swirls stand and Philly Cart will both be closed for the remainder of the season. Hot Dog Nation and The Bud Light Downdraught Bar will also be closed for this match.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 11:30 a.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 10:30 a.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available via Parking Lot Entrances C and D.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Lil Owls Club is done for the season. Thanks to all who participated!

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Richmond Kickers

Kick Off Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvRIC

