Get to Know Our Opponent: One Knoxville SC

November 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Quarterfinals: Greenville Triumph (GVL) v One Knoxville SC (KNX)

Location: Paladin Stadium

Time: 2:00 PM

Club:

For the sixth consecutive year since the team's inception, Greenville Triumph SC is back in the playoffs and ready to take on One Knoxville SC. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season. Greenville holds a 2-0-1 record in league play, along with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win in the Open Cup, secured by Chapa Herrera's decisive goal. The first-round playoff clash kicks off at 2 p.m. this Saturday at Paladin Stadium is presented by YMCA of Greenville.

Players to watch:

Forward, Leo Castro has already managed to put one past Knoxville this season and will be looking to replicate his success in the playoffs. In their last meeting, Castro dominated the left side, creating chances for top scorer Lyam MacKinnon.

Lyam MacKinnon is the team's dynamic forward, who has been instrumental in recent matchups. Fresh off winning the 2024 League One Golden Boot with an impressive 16 goals and five assists, he will be pivotal in the Triumph's push for playoff success. MacKinnon's balance of offensive prowess and defensive responsibility makes him an asset and a potential game-changer for Greenville in the playoffs.

Playoff Scenarios:

A Triumph victory on Saturday will have fans tuning into the Richmond vs. Omaha game in Nebraska on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. to find out who the Triumph will face next. The winner of the match will determine whether Greenville will be traveling or hosting the semifinal match.

