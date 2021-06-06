Knock-Out Round Goes against Hawks in 7-6 Loss

June 6, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Missoula, MT - The Boise Hawks fell victim to the first Knock-Out round in their history, coming up on the short side of the swing-off in a 7-6 loss to the Missoula PaddleHeads.

Boise scored first, plating five in the top of the third.

After three walks loaded the bases, Myles Miller drew a fourth straight base on balls to push across the first run of the game.

Christian Funk followed with a two-run double off the left field fence to make it 3-0 Hawks, with Wladimir Galindo hitting an RBI single behind Funk and Ricardo Sanchez driving home a runner with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

In the bottom of the frame Missoula would get a run back, but the Hawks used a throwing error in the top of the third to score Myles Harris from third base to re-establish their five run lead.

Zach Penrod would again have a strong showing on the mound, as the starter went six innings, striking out seven and allowing just four runs.

After a two run homerun in the 5th from Clay Fisher and another run coming home in the sixth to make it 6-4, Missoula would tie the game at 6-6 off Matt Dallas in the bottom of the 7th.

Threating again in the 8th, the PaddleHeads managed to load the bases against Cannon Chadwick but he got Missoula's cleanup hitter, Nick Gatewood to pop out to second to end the threat.

After the Hawks went down in order in the top of the 9th, Chadwick again did his job getting Missoula one, two, three to send it to the knock-out.

Christian Funk was only able to get off four swings on ten pitches, and that fifth swing would be the difference as Jared Akins of the PaddleHeads homered on his final swing to complete the comeback.

Boise and Missoula will meet at 7:15 PM on Monday night for the series finale, with Jayce Vancena and Andrew Bash listed as the probable starters.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.