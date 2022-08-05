Knights Numbers - Jermaine Loewen

August 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







Jermaine Loewen is heading back to Henderson, coming off his best pro season in 2021-22. Despite missing significant time due to a mid-season injury, Loewen was one of the HSK's steadiest performers and, as usual, fiercest enforcers. Let's look at the numbers!

15 | Jermaine Loewen led the Silver Knights last season with a plus-15 rating, far better than the minus-6 he had posted the year prior. Loewen was a minus player in only four of 44 appearances last season, and never worse than minus-1. In 53 career AHL games entering the season, Loewen had been minus-15.

139 | Loewen posted 84 penalty minutes in 2021-22, six fewer than team-leader Brayden Pachal despite playing in 21 fewer games. Loewen is the Silver Knights' franchise leader in penalty minutes, totaling 139 across 66 career games in Silver. He's racked up 201 PIM in 97 career AHL games overall. His single-game high for last season was 21 minutes in penalties on 11/28 vs Iowa, and he racked up three fighting majors on the season.

3 | Entering the 2021-22 season, Jermaine Loewen had three points total in 53 career AHL games. On October 30th he doubled his career output with his first career three-point outing against the Bakersfield Condors. Loewen notched a goal and two assists, along with a plus-3 rating.

14 | Loewen's offensive success continued the rest of the season, with the third-year forward posting 14 points. He had only notched one point, an assist, in 22 games the prior season. Loewen had a three-game point streak in the month of April, and he posted six points over the final nine games of the season.

6 | April was a stout scoring month for Loewen overall, scoring three of his career-high six goals after the doors to The Dollar Loan Center were opened. Two of those tallies were game-winners.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.