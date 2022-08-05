Bridgeport Islanders Agree to Terms with Three Players

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that defensemen Ryan MacKinnon and Vincent Sevigny, as well as goaltender Henrik Tikkanen, have agreed to terms on contracts for the 2022-23 season.

MacKinnon, 27, recorded three assists in 17 games with Bridgeport over parts of three seasons including his AHL debut in 2018. He also collected 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 124 ECHL games with the Worcester Railers from 2017-20. Last season, the Summerside, PEI native had two goals and three points in 25 AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and added five points (one goal, four assists) in five ECHL games with the Reading Royals. Prior to turning pro, MacKinnon played three seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island, recording 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 82 games. He was named to the CIS (AUS) All-Rookie Team in 2016 and earned USports (AUS) First All-Star Team honors in 2018.

Sevigny, 21, spent each of the last four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Victoriaville Tigres and Saint John Sea Dogs. Last season, he collected 64 points (18 goals, 46 assists) in 62 games between the two clubs and helped Saint John win the 2022 Memorial Cup championship while serving as team captain. The Quebec, Que. native had 121 points (36 goals, 85 assists) in 215 career QMJHL games and also won the QMJHL championship with Victoriaville in 2021. He served as an alternate captain with Victoriaville from 2019-22.

Tikkanen, 21, was the New York Islanders' seventh round selection (214th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. He played 19 games with MoDo Hockey (Allsvenskan) last season, posting a 13-4-0 record with a 2.50 goals-against-average, .903 save percentage and one shutout. He also made two appearances with KalPa (Liiga) and one appearance with the Vaxjo Lakers HC (Swedish Hockey League). A native of Lohja, Finland, Tikkanen played seven games with KalPa (Liiga) in 2020-21, recording a 2-2-3 record with a 1.94 goals-against-average and .921 save percentage.

